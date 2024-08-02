‘Gift a radio’ campaign concludes

PASIGHAT, 1 Aug: Akashvani Pasighat, along with other Akashvani stations of the Northeast zone, carried out a month-long ‘Gift a radio’ campaign in July.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the campaign at the Akashvani premises here in East Siang district on Thursday, Akashvani Programme Head Idom Pertin thanked all the participants of the campaign, and the resource persons for their active participation.

Akashvani Pasighat Deputy Director Modi Prasad urged the casual assignees to “become more tech savvy and ever ready to participate in any kind of competition in the future.” (DIPRO)