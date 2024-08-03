Naga Hoho urges Centre to make determined effort to resolve Naga issue

KOHIMA, 2 Aug: The Naga Hoho has urged the Centre to make an “honest, determined and concerted” effort to bring about a permanent solution to the Naga political issue.

The Naga Hoho, the apex body of Nagas spread overthe states of Arunachal, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, and also parts of Myanmar, made the affirmation during its first federal assembly for the 2024-’28 tenure in Dimapur on Thursday.

“The government of India should make an honest, determined and concerted effort to bring about a permanent solution to the Naga issue that is acceptable, inclusive and sustainable to all the stakeholders,” a statement issued by Hoho’s media cell said.

Peace talks have been underway between Nagas and the government of India for the last 27 years since the signing of the first ceasefire agreement on 25 July, 1997, it said.

“Subsequently, the GoI penned agreements with Naga groups at various stages, most notably the framework agreement on 3 August, 2015, and the agreed position on 17 November, 2017.

“However, every accord signed by the GoI with the Nagas has been inconclusive due to the lack of integrity and political will of the government of India,” it alleged.

Asserting that the “absence of open conflict is not permanent peace,” the Hoho reiterated that the Centre should make an honest, determined and concerted effort to bring about a permanent solution to the vexed issue.

It attributed the ethnic conflicts in the region, with the most recent being the Kuki-Meitei conflict in Manipur, to the “irresponsible, complacent and short-sighted policies” of both the state as well as central governments. (PTI)