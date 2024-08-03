Develop Pasighat to lessen Itanagar’s population density

Editor,

This concerns the alarming influx of people moving to Itanagar from other districts in terms of everything, be it jobs, healthcare, coaching, business, education etc. While seeking better opportunities is always a priority, the current trend is placing an unsustainable burden on the city’s resources and infrastructure.

Itanagar is already grappling with significant challenges, including pollution, population, and high unemployment rates. The unregulated population surge exacerbates these problems, making it increasingly difficult for youths to secure jobs and maintain a decent quality of life. The government’s negligence in addressing these critical issues is evident and deeply troubling.

One effective solution lies in the development of other areas within our state, particularly Pasighat. This city has immense potential for growth and could serve as a pivotal hub for the eastern region. By investing in Pasighat’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, the government can create a balanced development strategy. This approach would not only alleviate the pressure on Itanagar but also provide a sustainable living environment for people from the eastern districts, who would no longer need to migrate far in search of better prospects.

For example, students opting for better opportunities travel far from the east and stay away from their homes, spending so much time and money in Itanagar in rents and other expenditures, preparing hopelessly for exams, etc, only to know that the unemployment rate is terribly increasing.

This reflects a clear lack of vision of the government. Instead of fostering growth in the eastern side of the state, the administration has allowed Itanagar to become overcrowded and polluted.

I urge the government to prioritise the development of Pasighat and other underdeveloped areas, creating a more balanced and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh. I also call upon students and young people to engage in these discussions and push for the necessary reforms. It is time for us to demand accountability and action from our leaders.

An observing citizen