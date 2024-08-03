Natural resources should not be sacrificed for development

Editor,

I am writing to highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the Nampong-Vijaynagar road project in Changlang district, which has significant implications for both national security and environmental conservation.

Despite being proposed for military purposes in 2018 and approved in 2019, the project has faced delays due to environmental concerns, particularly its route through the Namdapha tiger reserve.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently addressed these issues in the Legislative Assembly, noting the road’s importance for regional economic growth and national security. However, the project remains stalled due to the State Board for Wildlife’s rejection, citing potential harm to the tiger habitat and the forest reserve.

As we balance development and conservation, it is crucial to thoroughly consider the environmental impacts alongside the strategic benefits. The authorities must ensure that any future plans align with sustainable practices and protect our precious natural resources.

Samshum Changmi,

Chief Editor,

Eastern Today News Network