CM calls for development-oriented politics

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday emphasised that politics should be centred on development, “not appeasement or money politics.”

During a meeting with members of the state BJYM at his office here, the chief minister stressed the need for prioritising development-driven politics that benefit all citizens of the state.

“I was delighted to meet the dynamic yuva karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Arunachal unit, led by President Shri Ritemso Manyu Ji,” Khandu posted on X.

“It is essential that we shift the focus towards meaningful progress and growth, rather than short-term gains. Unfortunately, often the development performance of the government goes unrecognised by the people,” the chief minister said.

“To achieve this, BJYM has a vital role to play. It can ensure that development-driven politics becomes a reality, and our nation progresses towards a brighter future,” Khandu said in another social media post.

During the meeting, the chief minister also stressed the need for proper handholding and targeted training for the party’s youth cadres.

“By providing them with essential skills and knowledge, we could prepare them for future roles in electoral politics and also empower them to contribute meaningfully to make a positive impact in society,” he said.

“Our goal is to ensure that every young person has the support and resources they need to excel and make a significant impact,” the chief minister added. (PTI)