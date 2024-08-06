APPSC issues annual exams calendar

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday issued its annual calendar for conducting various recruitment examinations. The tentative date for the most awaited APPSC Combined Competitive Examination prelims has been scheduled for 15 December. The notification for this is expected to be issued by the end of this month.

This year the commission is going to conduct recruitment for the posts of lecturers (civil engineering) in the government polytechnic, assistant managers, legal metrology & consumer affairs inspectors, laboratory assistants (civil), GDMOs, DIET lecturers, and trained graduate teachers.

The commission has also published APPSC manual for conduct of examination, 2024.

“We have worked hard on developing the manual. We sought suggestions from the public and received 47 suggestions. Also, our team travelled to various parts of the country and took inputs from other public service commissions, including the UPSC, while developing the manual,” APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal informed. The manual will be uploaded in the website of commission so that aspirants and other stakeholders can go through it and understand the process themselves, especially, the points related to application submission, admit card issuance, timings of entry and exit, actions against a candidate adopting unfair means etc, the secretary added.

She informed also that the examination calendar has been developed keeping in mind the other competitive examinations conducted by the UPSC and the APSSB.

Further, after a long hiatus, the commission recently conducted two recruitment examinations, for the posts of junior specialists and dental specialists in the health department.

“We hired subject matter specialists from top medical colleges outside of the Northeast region for this examination. Also, for the first time, no personal information about candidates was shared with the interviewers. The exam finished during the day and the result was declared in the evening. These steps have been initiated to ensure free and fair exams,” the secretary added.

Meanwhile, APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa has urged students to now focus on preparing for the examination. “Ever since the present team assumed office, we have worked hard on various aspects. The work culture has improved and structural changes have been made. Also, suggestions of the people have been incorporated in preparing the SOPs. We assure the aspirants that we will deliver free and fair examinations. Please start preparing for exams,” he said.

Prof Lingfa was sworn in as the new chairman of the APPSC in January this year. The commission has been in an imbroglio ever since the paper leak scam was unearthed by whistleblower (late) Gyamar Padang.

The paper leak incident came to light after the late Padang, who himself was a candidate for the post of assistant engineer (civil) in 2021, filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station, claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

The SIC initially arrested 10 persons, including the then APPSC deputy secretary-cum-controller of examination Taket Jerang.

Jerang’s arrest opened a can of worms, and day by day it became a massive scam with his revelations. Later, several government officials and private individuals, including serving engineers, agriculture development officers, sub-inspector trainees, and even circle officers were arrested for their involvement in the scam. At present the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.