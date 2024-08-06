ABK objects to ANSU demand

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) on Monday expressed opposition to one of the demands made by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) to the state government: repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneurs & Professionals Incentive, Development, and Promotional Act, 2015.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal press club here, ABK general secretary Vijay Taram emphasised the importance of maintaining the current legislation.

“This Act was designed to ensure equitable distribution of government contract works among all communities within districts,” he said.

Taram highlighted that “the Act provides a framework for fair and equal opportunities for all communities in the state, which is crucial for balanced development.”

“Let the Act remain as it is. People from all communities are happy with the Act. Keep this Act as it is, so that each and every community gets equal benefits and opportunities in the contract works of the state government,” he said.

Taram further said that “the ABK believes that repealing the Act would disrupt the equitable system currently in place and negatively impact the communities benefiting from it.”

The ABK urged the state government to “consider the broader implications of the ANSU’s demand,” and to “prioritise the wellbeing and development of all communities in Arunachal Pradesh.”