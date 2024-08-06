Govt urged to post CO, establish PHC

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: The All Paniasang Area Youth Association (APAYA) in a memorandum has appealed to the chief secretary (CS) for early posting of a circle officer in Paniasang and establishment of a primary health centre (PHC) in Paniasang circle headquarters Nisuk in Kurung Kumey district.

In its memorandum, the association said that Paniasang circle, with its headquarters in Nisuk, was created “after bifurcating from Damin in Kurung Kumey district (vide Notification No DAD-69/2015, dated Itanagar, 3 February, 2017).

“However, no circle officer has been posted in the new circle yet,” the association said.

It further said that a health sub-centre that had been established in Chulla village is lying defunct for many years due to absence of medical staff and unavailability of medicines.

Stating that the people of Paniasang circle have to travel two to three days to reach the nearest health centre to avail of health facilities, the association appealed to the CS to establish a PHC in Nisuk at the earliest.