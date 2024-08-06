2 arrested for drug peddling

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Aug: The Naharlagun police arrested two persons, identified as Jun Sonam (40) and Dalang Tabe (37), both residents of Demsite Colony here, on Sunday, on the charge of drug peddling.

Following receipt of information on the intervening night of 4 and 5 August that a person in possession of heroin was roaming in the market area of Naharlagun, a police team, comprising Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Sub-Inspector N Rama, Head Constables Tage Hailang, TK Kochi

and Dusu Tachang, Constables N Wangsa, R Tajo, and Gyammar Ruju, and Lady Constables Taba Nime and Gyammar Yachu, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Paul Jerang, apprehended Sonam and seized seven vials containing heroin, weighing 9.3 grams, from his possession, the police said.

Upon spot interrogation, Sonam disclosed that the heroin had been supplied to him by Tabe to sell it to drug addicted youths of the area.

The team then raided Tabe alias Nibe’s rented rooms in Tigdo Colony in Demsite, and seized 23 plastic vials of suspected heroin, weighing 31.1 grams, besides Rs 16,000 in cash, one used syringe, and 22 empty vials.

“The room was reportedly used exclusively for the purpose of drug peddling. The total seizure of suspected heroin amounted to 40.4 grams,” the police informed, adding that a case under the NSPS Act has been registered against the duo.