APPSC seems determined to win the people’s trust

After a long wait, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) finally issued its annual calendar on Monday for conducting various recruitment examinations. This was long awaited. The issuing of the annual calendar, along with the announcement of a tentative date for the APPSC Combined Competitive Examination prelims, scheduled for 15 December, is a welcome move by the commission. This will ease the tension among the aspirants. They had been growing restless due to the delay in conducting the recruitment examinations.

The APPSC has been in an imbroglio ever since the paper leak scam was unearthed by whistleblower (late) Gyamar Padang. The paper leak scam hit the people of the state hard. After that, a series of events caused immense damage to the image of the commission. There is a complete lack of trust between the people of the state and the commission. In such difficult circumstances, the new team of the APPSC, under its Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and its Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal, has taken a huge risk by making public the annual calendar for conducting various recruitment examinations. Now they will be under a lot of pressure to conduct the exams as per the calendar, and that too free of errors and corruption. The new commission should be provided with all support in this endeavour by the state government and also by the people of the state. It is too early to judge, but going by the early signs, it looks like the new team of the commission is determined to win back the trust of the people, in particular the youths.