CM reaffirms dedication to wellbeing of journalists

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reaffirmed his dedication to the wellbeing of the journalists in Arunachal Pradesh, and emphasised his government’s ongoing efforts to support them.

During a meeting with representatives of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) at the civil secretariat here, Khandu reiterated the state government’s “steadfast commitment” to the journalists of the state.

“We have undertaken several initiatives to enhance their working conditions and quality of life, including office infrastructure, government-sponsored medical insurance, pension schemes, housing benefits, and other welfare measures,” he said.

Accompanied by Information & Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam, Khandu spoke about various initiatives aimed at improving the working conditions and overall quality of life of the journalists of the state.

He also emphasised the need to “streamline media operations in Arunachal while respecting the longstanding institutions that have guided journalists for decades.”

Acknowledging the vital role of the press in shaping public opinion and fostering transparency, Khandu highlighted the importance of modernising media practices while ensuring that the core values and principles of journalism are upheld.

“Institutions like the APC and the APUWJ have been pillars of our media landscape. It is crucial that we respect and support these organisations as we work towards a more organised and efficient media environment,” he said.

The chief minister suggested that the APC and the APUWJ organise an annual conclave, featuring experts and thought leaders, to discuss pressing issues affecting Arunachal, thereby enhancing public understanding and awareness.

Echoing the chief minister’s sentiments, Dukam announced his support to the state’s media fraternity led by the APC and the APUWJ in their day-to-day operations.

“The doors of my office are always open for suggestions and support, as and when required,” he assured.

Earlier, APC President Dodum Yangfo and his APUWJ counterpart Amar Sangno submitted a memorandum to the chief minister regarding the welfare of the state’s media fraternity.

Early implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Working Journalists Pension Scheme, 2022, the Arunachal Pradesh Electronic and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2020, and corpus fund for non-working journalists like video editors, content writers, social media handlers, desktop operators, management (circulation, advertisement, accountants.etc), printing staffs, etc, were among the key demands submitted by the APC and the APUWJ.

Others present at the meeting included CMO Commissioner Sonam Chombay, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha, its VicePresident Bengia Ajum, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, its Vice President Ranju Dodum, and executive members of the APC and the APUWJ.