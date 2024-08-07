Spear Corps, ITBP, AR conduct joint trg capsule

PASIGHAT, 6 Aug: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps,in collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Assam Rifles (AR), conducted a joint training ‘capsule’ (online training) at the Sigar military station here in East Siang district recently.

Conducted between 18 July and 3 August, the training was aimed at providing proficiency in directing artillery fire. It was conducted for 13 units of the Indian Army, 16 regiments of the ITBP, and five units of the AR.

Technology was fully exploited during the training,using a training simulator to provide an extensive and realistic shooting experience.

The trainees underwent a series of training sessions, honing their skills in artillery firing and rapid response drills, the military station informed. (DIPRO)