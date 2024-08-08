AAPSU seeks rigorous checking at entry gates

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Expressing deep concern over the possible influx of illegal immigrants into Arunachal Pradesh following large-scale violence and the deepening political crisis in Bangladesh, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has appealed to the state government to conduct rigorous checking drives at various entry points and check gates in the state as an immediate measure to prevent illegal immigration.

In a representation to the Home Minister on Wednesday, the apex student body stated, “In the wake of the turmoil in Bangladesh, we have received disturbing reports that a large number of displaced people are attempting to infiltrate into India seeking asylum. The AAPSU is deeply concerned about the potential entry of illegal immigrants into Arunachal Pradesh, which could disrupt the tribal ecology and the demographic balance of our state.”

The AAPSU also urged the government to strengthen vigilance and monitoring at check gates and entry points in the state “to avoid any potential infiltration and conspiracy.”

The apex student body firmly believes that these measures are crucial for safeguarding the interests of “our indigenous communities and maintaining the socio-cultural integrity of our state.” The AAPSU strongly hopes that the government will act promptly and decisively to address this pressing issue, the AAPSU added.