DCWPC meet held to review action plan

ROING, 7 Aug: Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Soumya Saurabh chaired a meeting of the District Child Welfare and Protection Committee (DCWPC) to review the Action Plan for 2024-2025 here on 6 August.

The DC, who is also the DCWPC chairperson, suggested the inclusion of student unions, ASHAs and anganwadi workers in the action plan to make it impactful through various activities.

Protection officer Napi Meto gave a presentation on activities conducted in collaboration with various departments and various stakeholders of the district for securing healthy and happy childhood for every child by organizing awareness programmes on child rights, child labour, illegal adoption, child marriage, child abuse, 1098 (CHL), POCSO Amended Act 2019, JJ (CPC) Amended Act 2021. The awareness programme reached out to 33 schools, four SHGs and three tea gardens.

Children sponsorship, adoption cases, CNCP cases under CWC and CCL cases under JJB Annual Action Plan for 2024-25 were also presented during the meeting.

The meeting was conducted by the District Child Protection Unit, department of women and child development (DIPRO)