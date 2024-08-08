Guv to inaugurate Chintan Shivir

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Governor K.T Parnaik will inaugurate the 3-day ‘Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave 2024’ at the DK Convention Center here on 8 August.

Aiming to enhance the education system in Arunachal Pradesh, the conclave themed ‘Shikshit Arunachal – Viksit Arunachal,’ will see the participation of all stakeholders, including policymakers to provide quality education to every child in the state.

It will also highlight the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat), the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Schools), and innovative digital initiatives. (Raj Bhavan)