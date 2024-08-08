Abotani Vidya Niketan conducts ‘Vigyan Mela’

PACHIN, 7 Aug: Abotani Vidya Niketan Secondary School here organized a one-day ‘Vigyan Mela 2024 (Science Mela)’ on Wednesday.

The science mela featured a range of activities designed to showcase the students’ scientific skills and foster a love for science. The key events of the science mela included a science exhibition, a science seminar and a quiz competition.

The exhibition highlighted working models on various topics such as wind energy, crop protection and management, and natural disaster preparedness. These models demonstrated the students’ creativity, problem-solving abilities and understanding of important scientific concepts.

The science seminar focused on the pressing issue of global warming. Students presented their research and insights on the causes, effects, and potential solutions to combat climate change. This seminar not only provided a platform for students to share their knowledge but also encouraged them to think critically about environmental issues and consider sustainable practices.

During quiz competition, the students divided in various teams took part in a series of competitive rounds that tested their knowledge across various scientific disciplines.

The panel of judges included Juhiti Periyar and Shuja Biju from Little Rose School, Naharlagun.

The event not only highlighted the students’ talents but also underscored the importance of fostering a scientific temper and encouraging innovation from a young age.

The prizes to the winners of competitive events will be distributed during the Independence Day celebration.