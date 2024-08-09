Dukam inspects SRFTI work progress

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: IPR Minister Nyato Dukam on Thursday inspected the construction site of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) in Jollang Rakap, and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works.

Describing the upcoming institute as “a significant achievement and a valuable asset for the state,” the minister emphasised the importance of completing the construction and initiating the upcoming academic session on schedule.

He assured that the government would provide all necessary support to expedite the institute’s operational readiness, and sought cooperation from the land donors and the local community.

In response to a memorandum submitted by the panchayat leaders on behalf of the locals, Dukam promised to address all legitimate concerns raised.

Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry Director (Films) Armstrong Pame affirmed the ministry’s commitment to make the institute functional as soon as possible.

Addressing the appeal for prioritising employment for the land donors and the local residents, Pame assured that “eligible local candidates will receive preference for non-technical positions.”

Officials of the central public works department, the executing agency, reported that 84 per cent of the structural work has been completed. They projected that all construction would be completed by January 2025, with eight functional building units ready for handover by September this year to facilitate the commencement of the academic session of the film institute.