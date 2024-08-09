Tirap DA launches narcotics anonymous meetings

KHONSA, 8 Aug: The Tirap district administration on Thursday announced the launch of narcotics anonymous meetings, to be held every first and third Wednesday of the month, starting from September.

The decision was taken during a meeting on drug abuse, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal last month.

The narcotics anonymous meetings are designed to serve as support groups for individuals recovering from drug addiction, helping them reintegrate into society, and providing crucial support to prevent relapses and overcome temptations.

These meetings will be an integral part of the district’s ongoing efforts to ensure long-term recovery of those battling addiction.

The district health department will spearhead this initiative under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, with support from the district police and other departments.

The initiative’s NGO partner, Care Me Home, will play a vital role in spreading awareness about the meetings and coordinating their organisation.

The administration has appealed to the recovered addicts to attend these meetings regularly and take on mentorship roles to support those currently facing challenges in their journey to recovery.

Additionally, doctors and psychologists involved in the meetings will monitor the participants’ progress and provide necessary guidance and counselling. (DIPRO)