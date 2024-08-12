Security tightened over reports of presence ULFA (I) militants near Arunachal border

GUWAHATI, 11 Aug: The Assam Police has intensified vigil along its border with Arunachal Pradesh, following reports of presence of ULFA (I) militants in the area, a top officer said on Sunday.

There are intelligence inputs of the militants camping near the border with Arunachal.

“From our intelligence agencies and also reports from local agencies, we have learnt that an ULFA (I) group is camping near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border,” Director General of Police GP Singh said here on the sidelines of a programme.

“All steps are being taken so that they cannot carry out any subversive activities. All security agencies, including police, Army, CRPF, are working together,” he added.

Urging the militants not to indulge in any violent activities, the DGP said that the security forces are also on the alert on their part.

“We hope that the ULFA (I) cadres will not do anything to disrupt the peace in the state. But at the same time, on our side, we have intensified our vigil,” Singh added. (PTI)