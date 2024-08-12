Do not postpone APPSCCE

Editor,

I am compelled to express my concern over the letters regarding postponement of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE). As a dedicated aspirant who has invested over three years of rigorous preparation, I strongly believe that delaying the examination would be devastating for thousands of candidates like me who have sacrificed immensely for this goal.

While others were pursuing non-aspirant-like endeavours, we were diligently studying, making immense sacrifices and forgoing personal and social commitments. Further delay would not only disrupt our carefully planned schedules but also cause unnecessary anxiety, uncertainty, and demotivation.

Those advocating postponement of the APPSCCE should know that we have had nearly three years to prepare for this examination. As aspirants, it is our responsibility to study diligently, regardless of the circumstances. What were you doing during this time?

Furthermore, the APPSC chairman has consistently urged and advised the candidates to prepare for the exam from the very beginning, ie, January 2024. What were you doing then?

Please refrain from making demands merely for the sake of it. Your actions risk undermining the legitimate concerns and demands of serious aspirants.

The prolonged preparation has taken a toll on our patience and resolve. We’re now ready to showcase our abilities, and even if we don’t succeed, we can explore other avenues. We can’t remain lifelong aspirants and stay in a state of limbo forever. Further delays would crush our spirits and confidence.

Exams like the APPSCCE are crucial in shaping the future of many young people. Postponements due to external factors would discourage aspirants who have invested heavily in their preparations, and it would derail their aspirations.

I urge the APPSC to resist external pressures and refrain from postponing the APPSCCE. I trust that responsible decision-making will ensure a fair and timely conduct of the examination, safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

Aspirant