Check unregulated media outlets

Editor,

I am writing to highlight a growing concern addressed by the Arunachal Publishers & Broadcasters Guild (APBG) regarding the alarming rise of unregulated media agencies in our state.

During their recent meeting, the APBG members expressed deep concern over the proliferation of unorganised digital media outlets operating without proper credentials or adherence to journalistic ethics.

This unchecked growth not only undermines the integrity of journalism but also poses potential security risks. These media entities, by bypassing standard regulations, have contributed to a significant erosion of public trust in the media. Such a situation is particularly dangerous during critical events and VVIP programmes, where the misuse of media credentials could lead to serious complications.

Moreover, the APBG has highlighted the issue of non-implementation of the advertisement policy for electronic and digital media, introduced in 2020. This policy was designed to ensure fair distribution of advertisements and support legitimate media houses. Its non-enforcement only exacerbates the problem by failing to curb the rise of unregulated outlets.

The APBG has rightly called for government intervention to verify credentials and ensure adherence to ethical standards for media operations in Arunachal. This action is vital to restore public trust and maintain the integrity of our media landscape.

I urge the government of Arunachal to take immediate steps to address these concerns, enforce existing policies, and regulate media outlets effectively to safeguard the future of journalism in our state.

Bage Kamsi,

Chairman, Wake Up Arunachal Volunteers, H Sector, Itanagar