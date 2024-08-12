GK test toppers felicitated

KHONSA, 11 Aug: The Tirap district unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday felicitated the students of the district who topped a general knowledge (GK) test that had been conducted on 12 July.

The toppers were awarded certificates and prizes.

The felicitation programme was attended by, among others, Tirap ASP Aditya Singh, Women Welfare Society Khonsa president Sontung Lowang Bangsia, and Khonsa BEO (i/c) Monglin Monwang.

TGT Yakop Hena Hosia was the resource person, the unit informed in a release.