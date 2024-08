ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: The SEED Health Wellbeing, in collaboration with Nucleus Pathlab and the Capital Foundation Institute (CFI) here, conducted a health awareness programme, themed ‘Health is wealth’, at the CFI on Saturday.

TRIHMS PMR Department Assistant Professor Dr Minggam Pertin, RKM Hospital pathologist Dr Tatton Perme, and Dr Yemshree Tayeng conducted the programme, during which 36 students and 16 staffers were checked and their blood samples collected for further investigation.