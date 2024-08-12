Visitors’ climbing war memorial sparks concern

PASIGHAT, 11 Aug: A viral photograph, in which some visitors are seen atop the memorial to the Anglo-Abor War of 1911-’12, located in Kekar Monying in Kebang village in Siang district, has raised concern among the citizens.

Oyin Paron, an entrepreneur, opined that “if the act (of standing atop the memorial) continues, it will not last even five years,” and appealed to visitors to refrain from climbing up the memorial.

The memorial commemorates the Battle of Kekar Monying, which played a pivotal role during the Anglo-Abor War of 1911-’12, when Adi warriors stood against the British forces. The memorial is a tribute to the Adi martyrs, war heroes and all those who endured hardships during the war that lasted over three months.

It was unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on 31 August, 2023.