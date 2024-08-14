Dukam announces developmental progs

TALIHA, 13 Aug: IPR & Printing Minister Nyato Dukam on Tuesday said that “the Kodak ADC headquarters, currently functioning temporarily from Taliha due to incomplete infrastructure, will be moved to Kodak by October this year.”

During a meeting here in Upper Subansiri district with the heads of departments (HoDs) and panchayat members of Kodak, the minister also announced that “the creation of Lable circle is being actively pursued, with the aim of establishing it by the end of the year, subject to successful completion of the required processes.”

Dukam spoke also about launching a ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ as an initiative aimed at revitalising border villages by providing essential facilities and services.

“Our border villages are vital to the security and cultural richness of our state.

Through the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, we will work to ensure that these communities receive the attention and resources necessary for their development and prosperity.”

Besides urging the HoDs to “work with diligence and commitment,” he asked the panchayat leaders to “play a crucial role in transforming rural Arunachal by empowering the local populace.”

“Strong coordination among the departments and the PRIs is essential for effective implementation of government schemes,” he said.

The minister also visited the community health centre and the government secondary school in Taliha, and the Kodak ADC HQ, where he assessed the facilities and took note of the challenges faced by these institutions.

He assured the community that their concerns would be addressed.

Earlier, Dukam launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan from Taliha, and distributed the national flag to all the citizens.

“The tricolor is a symbol of our unity and pride. Let us all raise it high and celebrate the indomitable spirit of our nation,” he said.