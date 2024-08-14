Namsai admin  sign MoU, MoA with pvt agencies for improving edn

NAMSAI, 13 Aug: The Namsai district administration, represented by Deputy Commissioner (i/c) K Tikhak, and the district’s education department, represented by the DDSE, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asilia Technology Pvt Ltd (ATPL) on Tuesday, in a move to enhance the performance of the education sector of the district.

Additionally, a memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the duo and the Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation (AQEF).

The signing ceremony took place at the DC’s conference hall, in the presence of Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom.

The ATPL will spearhead the integration of technology

within the district’s education sector. This collaboration will encompass a broad range of functions, including school management, teacher and student management, and leave management, as well as management of teachers’ and students’ attendance, exams, and performance tracking, the DIPRO stated a release.

“The data management process will be decentralised, empowering teachers and headmasters to input information directly. This approach is aimed at ensuring that all school functionaries have access to real-time data, thereby fostering transparency and efficiency in the administration of schools’operations,” it said.

The AQEF will focus on implementing soft interventions, aimed at improving the quality of education in line with the National Education Policy-2020.

“Recognising the importance of resource sharing within the school complex model, the foundation will undertake a pilot project in Chongkham, which will involve 14 schools grouped into three school complexes,” the release stated.

“The foundation will conduct comprehensive student mapping and assessments, allowing for differentiated interventions tailored to the specific needs of each student,” it added.

Additionally, it will provide training in shaala shiddhi, besides teachers’ training and weekly performance reviews to continuously monitor and elevate the quality of education.

Namchoom emphasised “the crucial role of human resource development in the education sector,” and stressed on “the importance of providing strong foundational support to students from an early age.”He urged all stakeholders to “collaborate with the two agencies in their mission to enhance the quality of education in Namsai district,” the release said.

Tikhak further said that the district administration,the education department and the partner organisations “are deeply committed to achieving these ambitious goals.”

He emphasised that “these efforts will ensure that the students of Namsai district receive the best possible education, thereby positioning them for success in the future,” the DIPRO added.