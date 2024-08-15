Six arrested for trafficking girls

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The Longding police have arrested six people for forcing teenaged girls to sex work in a Jullang based hotel in Itanagar Capital Region after a complaint by one of the girls.

While police are not sharing the details, the arrested reportedly includes the owner of the bar and restaurant where teenaged girls were sexually assaulted.

The arrests come after one of the girls, a 17-year-old school girl, lodged a complaint against one Chaya Dulom, her associate Rahul Gurung and David Dullom alleging them of forcing her and others into sex work.

The schoolgirl in her complaint said that she was employed by Dulom in Feb 2024. Initial few months, she was treated well but later on forced into sex work, she says in her complaint to Longding police station. She said that many other girls belonging to the district who work in the hotel were sexually assaulted by drunk customers.

The girl managed to escape with two others in July.

The child welfare committee has reportedly rescued five girls. There is apprehension that more girls were sexually assaulted.

Earlier in May, the capital police had arrested 15 persons including govt employees in connection with a sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls aged 10, 12 and 15.