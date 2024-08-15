AMSU prohibits fishing, hunting, illegal felling of trees in Mishmi Hills

[ Pisi Zauing ]

TEZU, 14 Aug: All Mishmi Students Union (AMSU) issued a public notice, banning illegal felling of trees, extraction of minerals and forest-based food items, fishing and hunting of wildlife etc by ‘non-locals’ within the jurisdiction of Mishmi Hills in Anjaw and Lohit districts.

The union has imposed the ban in view of ‘mindless extraction of natural resources from the jungles of Anjaw and Lohit districts especially, by the non – Mishmis.’

“Such illegal practices by the non-Mishmis have destroyed the flora and fauna of Mishmi Hills spread over Anjaw and Lohit districts drastically. Owing to the indiscriminate felling of trees, mindless extraction of minerals and forest-based food items, poaching of wildlife, including birds, and fishing of aquatic beings have ruined the ecosystem to near extinction. The involvement and interference of outsiders have ruined the local economy to a large extent,” the notice issued on 8 August, read.

The AMSU appealed to all concerned to extend their helping hands in protection of wildlife, including aquatic animals and forest products.

“Let us all join hands and contribute to getting back the lost glory of Mishmi Hills of Anjaw and Lohit districts for the larger interest of one and all,” the AMSU leadership stated.