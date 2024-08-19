Wahge visits Namsai district hospital

NAMSAI, 18 Aug: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge visited the district hospital here and took stock of its functioning.

On being informed by the DMO about the pressing issues, particularly the need for additional human resource in the hospital, Waghe acknowledged the difficulties faced by the hospital and assured that efforts would be made to address these issues.

During the visit, Wahge was accompanied by DCM Chowna Mein, Waghe’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai and local MLA Zingnu Namchoom. (DIPRO)