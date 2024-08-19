Guv, CM extend Raksha Bandhan greetings

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the occasion would reinforce sibling bonds and promote goodwill among the people.

“Raksha Bandhan represents the ‘bond of protection’- a pledge by brothers to protect their sisters and, more broadly, a commitment by men to safeguard women with a sense of brotherhood,” Parnaik said.

The CM in his message said: “Raksha Bandhan is a pious festival when sisters pray for their brothers’ health and prosperity and tie rakhi around their wrists, and brothers promise to take care of them throughout their lifetime.”

“In context of the current times, when we are witnessing crimes and atrocities against women in the society, the significance of Raksha Bandhan and its universal message grows in leaps and bounds. This Raksha Bandhan, let’s live up to the expectations of our sisters and create a world where they are safe, happy and equal contributors in all spheres of life,” Khandu added. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)