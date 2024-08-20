Top-ranked Sinner reaches final in Cincinnati; women’s No. 1 Swiatek falls to Sabalenka

MASON, 19 Aug: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner outlasted Alexander Zverev in a third-set tiebreaker Sunday to reach the Cincinnati Open final, while No. 1 Iga Swiatek fell to No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s semifinals.

In the final Monday, Sinner will play American Frances Tiafoe, and Sabalenka will meet American Jessica Pegula.

Sinner emerged with a 7-6 (9), 5-7, 7-6 (4) victory after 3 hours, 7 minutes, tying Casper Ruud for the ATP Tour lead by reaching his fifth final of the season. In the late match, Tiafoe rallied to beat 15th-seeded Holger Rune 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Sinner leads the tour with four titles this season.

The first set against Zverev lasted more than an hour and the match also was suspended for 30 minutes by rain.

Zverev, the No. 4 seed, had won four straight meetings against Sinner. Sinner finished with a 124-121 edge in total points.

“I think we both raised our level when it counted,” Sinner said. “The tiebreaker can go both ways. I just tried to stay there mentally. Obviously, I’m happy to be in the final.”

Sinner, who’s been dealing with a right hip issue, was seen grabbing that area early in Sunday’s match but said he came through fine physically.

“Sometimes I feel it,” Sinner said. “I have to check after this tournament here. I haven’t had too much time to recover before coming here. I’m not worried yet. I’m happy to play.”

Sabalenka reached the final in Cincinnati for the first time with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Swiatek, ending the five-time Grand Slam winner’s 15-match winning streak and avenging losses in the finals in Madrid and Rome.

“Really happy with the win, especially against Iga, who is always a tough battle,” Sabalenka said. “To get the win in straight sets, that’s kind of an achievement for me.”

Swiatek, who’s been on top of the WTA rankings for 116 weeks, was satisfied with her week in Cincinnati.

“I pretty much did better than I expected, honestly, especially on this surface,” Swiatek said. “I’m happy with the result anyway, and already focusing on what I need to do to feel even better in New York.”

The US Open begins Aug. 26. Swiatek won the title in 2022.

Pegula, the No. 6 seed, beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 after their semifinal was suspended more than an hour by rain.

She is the third American to reach the finals in Canada — where she successfully defended her title last Monday — and Cincinnati in a calendar year, the first since Serena Williams in 2013.

“We’ve had a lot of great battles in the past,” Sabalenka said. “She’s a great player. Going to be another great match.” (AP)