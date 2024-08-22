PRIs urge DA to clear Sippi to Chetam PMGSY road at the earliest

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 21 Aug: The panchayat leaders of Sippi-V, VI, XII (A) under Chetam cirlce in Upper Subansiri district have demanded the district administration to immediately clear the PMGSY road from Sippi to Chetam.

They said that the road remains blocked for nearly a month due to landslides causing great hardship to the people of Chetam and Nilling circles.

A complaint, in this regard, was lodged with the district administration, following which the DA had on 9 August directed the rural work department to take necessary action to clear the road, the Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) of Chetam circle said. “But, the road has not been cleared yet,” the GPC added.

He also alleged that the circle officer has not yet inspected the blocked site, which is a matter of concern.

The GPC informed that a dumper met with an accident on Tuesday due to the deplorable condition of the road, leading to the death of the driver on the spot.