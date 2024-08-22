Drug peddler arrested with contraband substances

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: A team of Narharlagun police has apprehended a person from the Naharlagun Helipad area while consuming suspected contraband drugs on Tuesday. The apprehended person was identified as Md Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kehutoli village in Laluk, Lakhimpur in Assam.

During interrogation, Hussain confessed his addiction and disclosed that he had been purchasing drugs from a dealer named Md Ajibur Rahman, residing in Tigdo village along the Yupia road.

Upon reaching Tigdo village and led by Saddam Hussain, the police apprehended the main peddler Ajibur Rahman, while riding a scooter on Yupia road near his rented residence. From his possession the police seized two vials containing suspected contraband drugs, weighing 2.6 grams, concealed inside a gold flake cigarette packet.

Rahman subsequently led the police team to his rented room in Tigdo village. During search operation at his rented room the police seized three tobacco containers containing suspected contraband drugs weighing a total of 43.2 grams, along with five empty plastic vials.

A criminal case under NDPS Act has been registered at Naharlagun police station and further investigation is on.

The police team comprising Naharlagun PS OC inspector K. Dev, SI Niri Rama, constables Debojit Borah, Tape Hagging and Kento Samyor conducted the operation under supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Paul Jerang.