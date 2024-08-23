IJU condemns Assam CM for seeking religious identity of journalist

NEW DELHI, 22 Aug: Indian Journalists Union (IJU) joined its affiliate Journalists Union of Assam (JUA) in expressing grave concern for seeking religious identity of a journalist by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for asking a question and for his comment after knowing that the journalist is a Muslim. The CM said that the Muslims will force Hindus to leave Assam.

IJU has strongly condemned the attitude of the Assam Chief Minister for asking critical questions to him.

IJU’s president and former member of Press Council of India Geetartha Pathak and secretary general of IJU and vice president of International Federation of journalists (IFJ) Sabina Inderjit said in a statement that the job of a journalist is to question the authorities and they are politically, religiously or for any other matter neutral observer. Any attempt to divide journalists in religious caste or colour line is unacceptable, the statement said.

IJU also drew the attention of the Press Council of India on the matter for registering a suo moto case against such serious violation of media rights.