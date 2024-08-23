East Siang police recover missing Arunachali from Srinagar

PASIGHAT, Aug 22: A team of East Siang police under the supervision of superintendent of police Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal recovered a missing Arunachali from Kashmir, brought him back safely on 21 August and handed over to his father.

Briefing the media persons about the missing incident and recovery of the person, at his chamber on Thursday, Dr. Singhal informed that police swung into action after registering a case following a missing report of a person named Kangge Perme, filed by his father at Mebo police station on 23 July.

Narrating the action for the recovery of the missing person, Singhal said “as per the information provided by the family members, Kangge had last talked with his family on 13 July and told them that he was in Delhi in search of job. On receiving the missing report, Mebo OC sent WT message to all SHO in New Delhi/Spl. Police for Northeast people/additional commissioner of police in New Delhi.”

He further informed that the ATM transaction and CDR of the missing person was collected. However, his phone location could not be traced out as his mobile was switched off. “IMEI run of mobile phone also did not give any clue. On perusing the ATM transaction and the CDR, it was evident his last location was at New Delhi. His last ATM transaction was also at an ATM booth near New Delhi railway station, though his phone was switched off from 13 August,” the SP informed.

Police team had interrogated all his friends and verified all the persons on the call records of Kangge Perme but no one knew where he was or where he might have went. Kangge went missing from New Delhi on 13 August.

On 17 August, Kangge had called from an unknown number to one of his family members informing that he is in Kashmir, but could not provide the exact address. On receiving the information, Mebo OC immediately informed SP Singhal and the mobile location of the number was collected.

SP East Siang immediately informed Budgam police in Kashmir to recover Kangge Perme.

The police team consisting of ASI Numol Perme and constable Kangkim Perme along with a relative of the missing person went to Budgam, Kashmir to recover the missing person and brought him back Kangge safely. (DIPRO)