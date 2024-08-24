Officer’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Women and child development department here deeply mourned the premature demise of ICDS deputy director Aroti Tayeng on 22 August.

In a condolence meeting here on Friday, they observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul and also prayed to almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to withstand tragedy.

Born in 1969 in Pasighat in East Siang district, Tayeng joined government service as child development project officer in 1990.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) also expressed profound grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of ICDS deputy director Aroti Tayeng, who was also the nodal officer for the AP State Commission for Women.

During a condolence meeting held at its office in Papu Hill, Naharlagun, APSCW members prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength for her bereaved family.