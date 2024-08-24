NEC meet in Agartala postponed

AGARTALA, 23 Aug: The North Eastern Council (NEC) has postponed its two-day plenary session, originally scheduled to begin here on August 31, due to unforeseen circumstances, the council informed on X on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and governors and chief ministers of the northeastern states were expected to attend the two-day event.

“Plenary meeting scheduled in Agartala postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. New dates will be announced in due course,” the NEC said.

At least 22 people were killed in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Monday leaving more than 65,000 people homeless. (PTI)