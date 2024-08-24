RCML announces the results of folktale writing competition

ROING, 23 Aug: Prem Taba won the first prize for his folktale of Nyishi tribe, titled “Teteyii Pata Ga Lingko” in the online folktale writing competition, organized by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML).

Nima Dorjee won the 2nd prize for his folktale “Tsong-pon Norbu Zangpu,” a folktale of Monpa tribe. 3rd prize winner is Subinay Mannow. Mannow won the prize for his folktale “The Tale of Holy and Cursed Lands,” a folktale of Khampti tribe.

In addition to the top three winners, RCML has also recognized five additional participants for their noteworthy entries namely – Pisi Singwalee, Manzoy Sitang, Mama Patun, Jimailu Yun and Gandhi Darang.

Announcing the results of the online folktale writing competition, which was held on May 30 this year, RCML informed that award giving ceremony for the outstanding writers will be held at the RIWATCH campus and the date will be announced soon.

The competition aimed to encourage the native scholars of Arunachal Pradesh to write their folktales in their mother languages, followed by translation in English, thereby fostering the preservation and revitalization of the region’s diverse linguistic and cultural heritage, RCML said in a release.