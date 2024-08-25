National gold medalist Taru Richo accorded warm welcome

ZIRO, 24 Aug: National Karate gold medalist in senior category Para Wheelchair Kata Taru Richo (Bhai) was accorded a warm reception at his native village Hija here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Richo had won the gold medal at the national championship, which was held in Haryana recently.

The Taru Kago Yalyang Career Guidance Forum, EARS, All Hija Sports Association, All Hija Employees Welfare Association and the All Hija Pensioners Welfare Association accorded a warm welcome to the national gold medalist and felicitated him along with his coach and escorts.

Speaking on the occasion, youth affairs director Ramesh Linggi lauded the achievement of Richo and said it was not only a proud moment for the district but for the whole state.

“I must admire the hard work, patience and perseverance of Richo in bringing laurels for himself and the state. The department of sports and youth affairs will ensure the national gold medalist receives the recognition and incentive due to him from the state govt,” Linggi said.

The function was also attended by clan members and well-wishers of Taru-Kago Yalyang clan. (DIPRO)