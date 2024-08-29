UTT: Sathiyan shines bright in Dabang Delhi’s 9-6 win over Goa Challengers

Chennai, 28 Aug: Dabang Delhi captain Sathiyan Gnanasekaran put up a dazzling show against Goa Challengers’ Mihai Bobocica to set up a maiden win for his team in Ultimate Table Tennis league.

In the battle of the Olympians, Bobocica struck first, taking the first game 11-8 via a 23-shot rally, the longest of the season so far.

However, Sathiyan retali-ated with an inspired come-back and took games two and three to claim the match.

In the first women’s singles match, Dabang Delhi’s Orawan Paranang scripted history by becoming the first paddler to defeat Yangzi Liu in UTT. Paranang stunned her opponent with an 11-7 win in game 1, before taking game 2 and, consequently, the match on a golden point.

Liu claimed game 3 to reduce the deficit of her defeat.

In the mixed doubles that followed, Paranang got the better of Liu again, this time alongside her partner Sathiyan. The Dabang Delhi pair beat Liu and Harmeet Desai, two games to one. (PTI)