DC raises concern over verification of ST certificates

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh has raised concern over the functioning of the recommending and verifying committees for issuance of scheduled tribe certificates (ST) in the district.

The DC in an order said that the recommending committee, which comprise GBs, HGBs, CBOs (NES members), and members of the verifying committee, consisting of ZPM/PS OC are certifying ST forms “mindlessly, without properly verifying the applicant’s antecedents.”

The order specifies that both the committees should not recommend ST certificates for the offspring of APST women married to non-APST men and non-APST children raised by local parents/guardians without a legal adoption certificate from a state-recognised adoption centre.

“Members should strictly and minutely observe the aforesaid instructions and other eligibility criteria while recommending cases in the future. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the signatories in the event of deliberate and purposeful forwarding of false cases,” the order read.

Meanwhile, talking to this daily, the DC said that issuing the order was necessitated after several such cases were detected during scrutiny.

“Many cases were forwarded by the recommending committee mindlessly, without properly checking, which we rejected during our scrutiny. Therefore this order has been issued as a caution, and to end this wrong practice,” he said.