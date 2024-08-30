Ensure geotagging of projects: DC

TAWANG, 29 Aug: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang asked the government departments of the district to ensure geotagging of projects and on-time submission of utilisation certificates.

Addressing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting here on Thursday, the DC said that further funding for various schemes are delayed due to the delay in submission of utilisation certificates.

Commending the executing departments for maintaining quality, he stressed on the issue of garbage disposal and asked the officers to “use minimum plastic and use kitchen wastes for making manure through compost pits.”

The meeting was attended by SP DW Thongon,Lungla ADC LW Bapu, Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, the EEs of works departments, and all the HoDs of the district. (DIPRO)