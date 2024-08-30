KVK distributes implements

NAMSAI, 29 Aug: The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Thursday handed over a power tiller and a grass cutter to the custom hiring centre (CHC) that has been developed under the National Innovation on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project in Krishnapur village.

The distribution programme was attended also by members of the Village Climate Resilient Management Committee (VCRMC) of the same village, including 82 farmers, farmwomen and public leaders.

The VCRMC has been constituted in Krishnapur by the KVK to monitor and report climate resilient activities undergoing in the village.

KVK plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora apprised the participants of the handling and maintenance of the implements, and fixed the price for hiring of equipment from the CHC, while KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua explained the importance of the CHC, and animal science expert Binod Dutta Borah dwelt on adoption of different technologies under the NICRA-TDC programme “for upliftment of farmer family income.”

Public leader Gokul Gogoi urged the farmers to “utilise the technology properly and maintain it.”

DHO Mardo Nino enumerated the schemes under the horticulture department and advised the farmers to “draw benefit from the schemes.”