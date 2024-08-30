IFCSAP team meets DCM, seeks early implementation of APFRA, 1978

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The Indigenous Faith & & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has reiterated its demand for early implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, stating that the Act will not only safeguard the indigenous people but also safeguard the sentiments of “every religious follower in the state.”

On Thursday, the newly inducted IFCSAP team, led by its president Emi Rumi, called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at his official residence here to discuss the ongoing efforts to protect, promote and preserve the indigenous faiths and cultures across the state.

Highlighting the schemes and activities under the SJETA, Rumi suggested involving the indigenous affairs department and the Indigenous Affairs Council in the implementation of schemes for the welfare of the state’s tribal people.

Endorsing the gurukul model of schooling in every community, the IFCSAP president requested the DCM to include the gurukul model in the state’s education policy.

“Four numbers of gurukuls for boys are functioning in the state. To counter the dwindling number of female priests, we need gurukuls for girls too,” Rumi said.

The DCM commended the IFCSAP’s efforts and reiterated the state government’s support to such initiatives.

“This government is dedicated to promoting unity in diversity, ensuring that the voices of indigenous people and faith-based communities are heard and respected across all levels of governance,” he said.

He called upon the IFCSAP to “spearhead the movement to protect, promote and preserve the indigenous faiths, cultures and languages in the midst of the onslaught of modernisation and globalisation.”

The DCM further called for enhanced collaboration between all the community-based indigenous faith organisations to ensure that the cultural heritage of all communities is celebrated and preserved for future generations.

Advocating strengthening the documentation and research wing under the IFCSAP, the DCM assured that all possible assistance would be provided in this regard.

Rumi also presented a comprehensive report on the initiatives undertaken at the state level to protect, preserve and promote the state’s cultures.

Among othersm, IFSCAP secretary Maya Murtem, vice presidents Pai Dawe and Bai Taba, and central executive committee members were also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)