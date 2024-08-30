Rehab centre death case: HC rejects Borang’s bail petition

YUPIA, 29 Aug: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail application of Nason Borang, the proprietor of Serene Rehabilitation Centre in Pasighat, East Siang district.

The order was pronounced on Thursday in connection with the alleged murder of Olip Litin Mukherjee on 19 July.

Two weeks ago, on 14 August, the East Siang district and sessions court had also turned down Borang’s bail petition.

Since the rejection of his anticipatory bail on 14 August, Borang remains absconding.

So far, 21 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Olip was allegedly beaten to death at the Serene Foundation Rehab Centre in Pasighat.