RGU organises ‘special invited talk’

RONO HILLS, 29 Aug: The faculty of agricultural sciences (FASc) and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a ‘special invited talk’ here on Wednesday.

All faculty members, staffers, and students of RGU and its affiliated colleges took part in the event, both online and in person.

During the first session of the talk, former vice chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, Prof NC Gautam highlighted the emerging challenges in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and the process of obtaining NAAC accreditation.

The first session of the talks emphasised the need for a more supportive ecosystem, including government funding, faculty development programmes, and streamlined accreditation processes to address thechallenges and ensure that NEP-2020’s goals can be fully realised across the country.

The transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in revolutionising the agricultural sector was highlighted during the second session of the talk. The talk underscored the importance of embracing AI in agriculture to meet the demands of a growing global population.

During the concluding session of the talk, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasised “the dynamic and transformative potential of the NEP-2020 in reshaping India’s higher education landscape.”

He highlighted the NEP-2020’s vision of creating a more flexible, multidisciplinary approach to learning, while catering to the unique needs of Indian students.

Regarding NAAC accreditation, the VC underscored its role as “a catalyst for continuous improvement in educational institutions,” and pointed out that achieving high NAAC grades not only reflects the quality of education but also enhances the institution’s reputation and student outcomes.

The VC called for a collaborative effort by educational institutions, faculties, and other stakeholders to fully realise the ambitious goals set by the NEP-2020, and to embrace the challenges of NAAC accreditation as opportunities for growth and excellence.

Earlier, during the inaugural session, RGU’s FASc Dean (i/c) Dr Sandeep Janghu highlighted the importance of accreditation in the higher education sector, while IQAC Director Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee spoke on the challenges involved in implementing NEP-2020.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung shared insights into the NEP-2020 and the NAAC accreditation process.