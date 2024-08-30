PMSKV No 2 wins regional youth parliament competition

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The team of students from the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya (PMSKV) No 2 here won the regional-level youth parliament competition held at PMSKV Duliajan, Assam, on Wednesday.

The prestigious event saw the participation of students from various schools across the Northeast region.

“The team from PMSKV Itanagar comprised enthusiastic and well-prepared students, who showcased their knowledge and understanding of parliamentary procedures and current affairs with commendable confidence and articulation,” the school informed in a release.

Principal Vinay Kumar lauded the students for their perseverance and commitment. “This victory is a testament to the hard work and determination of our students. They have put in countless hours of preparation, and their efforts have truly paid off. We are extremely proud of them,” he said.

The victory at the regional level has paved the way for the team to participate in the zonal-level competition, where they will represent the region and aim to bring further laurels to their school, the release said.