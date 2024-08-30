Self-defence classes for girls

AALO, 29 Aug: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the humanities department of the NEFTU here in West Siang district, organised a three-day self-defence classes for the girl students of the NEFTU from 26-28 August.

The classes were aimed at providing valuable life skills and empowering the girl students to take control of their society. The students demonstrated great enthusiasm and actively participated in the classes.

Upon completion of the course, certificates of participation were awarded to the students. (DIPRO)