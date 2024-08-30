Farmers-scientists interaction prog

NYODU, 29 Aug: The West Siang KVK organised a series of programmes, including farmers-scientists interaction, a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and tree plantation at Nyodu village in Leparada district on Thursday.

In the first session, KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar encouraged the farmers to share the challenges and difficulties encountered by them in cultivation of paddy, as well as horticultural and vegetable crops, the KVK informed in a release.

He advised the farmers to adopt scientific and sustainable methods of integrated nutrient management to improve the crop yield.

Plant protection scientist Dr Kangabam Suraj emphasised on climate change-related disease, and pest incidence and its management, and encouraged the farmers to adopt climate resilient agricultural technologies suggested by the KVK.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr Praveen Kumar emphasised on the importance of “knowledge management and sharing between farmers and scientists with the help of group discussions, WhatsApp, Facebook, websites, portals, kiosk telephone, etc, to reduce the knowledge gap of farmers as well as to promote the indigenous knowledge of farmers,” the release said.

In the second session, a cleanliness drive was conducted in the village by the KVK officials and the farmers.

In the third session, neem saplings were planted in the KVK instructional farm in Bam.