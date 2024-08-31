CBI files 3rd supplementary chargesheet in APPSC paper leak case

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the 3rd supplementary chargesheet in the case related to the alleged leakage of question paper of the examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of assistant engineer (civil).

The CBI informed that a chargesheet has been filed against the accused, identified as Pasang Kotin Ezing, the mother of candidate Loth Ezing, in the court of CBI special judge in Yupia, Papum Pare district.

Loth Ezing, who hails from Ruksin in East Siang district, was a candidate for the AE civil examination. The CBI said that the accused, who was arrested in the paper leak scandal, had issued a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to an accused middleman on behalf of her son for acquiring the leaked questions of the AE (civil) examination in 2022.

The middleman who sold the question paper to the accused was one Tama Saroh. He was arrested on 19 September by the Itanagar police, along with the then APPSC deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang; AE exam candidate Thomas Gaduk; private coaching institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav; and head assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk.

Saroh was working as a junior teacher at the time of his arrest.

The middleman and the candidate were chargesheeted earlier in the initial chargesheet filed on 08.12.2022, along with six others. During further investigation, the 1st and 2nd supplementary chargesheets were filed on 31.1.2023 and 30.03.2023 against a private person and Taket Jerang, the CBI informed.

It added that, during investigation, it was revealed that Jerang, in connivance with the middleman and others, had leaked the questions of the AE (civil) examination, 2022 to different candidates after taking huge sums of money.

The question paper leakage of the AE civil examination came to light after whistleblower Late Gyamar Padang lodged a police complaint. Later, when the SIC took up the case, several other people, including serving civil servants, were arrested for their involvement in the scandal.

The case is now being investigated by the CBI.